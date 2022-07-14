Raul L. Benavidez, 71

SIERRA VISTA--Raul L. Benavidez passed away suddenly and peacefully on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Raul was born on November 21, 1951 and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas to Hipolito and Carmen Benavidez. He was the 4th child out of 12 siblings. He was a devoted and trustworthy man, who retired as a Staff Sergeant from the U.S Army. During that time he served in Korea, Egypt, Honduras and completed two tours in Germany. While stationed in Korea, Raul fell in love with Chong Suk and married her on February 1, 1979. After every tour overseas he would come back home to his wife and two children with a loving embrace. Whether in time of peace or war, this was a soldiers true sacrifice. In 1997, his wife Chong Suk encouraged Raul to apply for the U.S Postal Service. He retired from the U.S.P.S after working as a processing clerk at the 22nd Cherrybell Station in Tucson, Arizona.
In 2007, Raul had a great interest in Native American art; this interest drove his desire to create his own dreamcatchers. The inspirations to his designs incorporated objects that provided a sense of faith, luck and patronage. His dedication to creating this art led him to being recognized by the Tucson VA Medical Center from 2014-2016, welcoming veterans to showcase their talent through exhibits which are open to the public. Being a veteran himself, Raul Benavidez wanted to recognize and honor fellow veterans who served our country by displaying their achievements with dreamcatchers he made. Rauls art was never for profit, only given as an extension of him.
He gifted his art to the people he cared about, and to pay homage to those who he felt were most deserving. What had started as a spark in 2007, after 15 years Raul became a master of his craft. He created his own legacy as an artist and visionary. His dreamcatchers continue to be on display in many veterans venues around southern Arizona.
He is survived by his wife Chong Suk Benavidez, his daughter Melissa B.C Benavidez (Jesse), his son Saul C.H Benavidez (Francisca), his three grandchildren, Mia Sophia Benavidez, Raul Sasuke Benavidez and Sooyoung Maricella Benavidez-OBuzz, his sisters Raquel Amaya, Santos Gomez, Irma Sanchez, and Ida Escatiola; and his brothers Hipolito (Paul) Benavidez, Valentine Benavidez, Larry Benavidez, Martin Benavidez, Steve Benavidez. He is reunited with his parents Hipolito and Carmen Benavidez, his brother Edwardo (Eddie) Benavidez, Rafael Benavidez, and his sister Esther Benavidez.
Family and friends are invited to honor and celebrate Rauls life. Visitation is on Monday, July 18, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Rosary & hymns starting at 6:15 p.m. at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Street, Sierra Vista. Rites of Committal with Military Honors will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail Sierra Vista, Arizona
A gentle and humble man, we love you with all our hearts.
Please visit Rauls tribute page at www.hatfieldfh.com to share memories and stories.