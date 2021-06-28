Ray Jennings, 82

BENSON — Ray Jennings of Benson, Arizona recently passed away at the age of 82.
Ray was born on the family farm in rural Mower County, Minnesota to Frank and Lois (Nauman) Jennings. As the youngest child in the family, Ray was always into mischief. At age 17, Ray joined the Army where he served with the prestigious 101st Airborne. His career spanned 21 years and four foreign deployments. In between tours, Ray married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Bustad. They remained happily married for 55 wonderful years. The military life took them all over the country from South Carolina to Alaska and Colorado before retiring to Benson.
Ray was an avid woodworker who could often be found in his woodshop creating lovely, handcrafted pieces of work. Ray made many pieces of furniture for Ruth and countless crosses, piggy banks, coat-hooks and other gifts for his friends and family. Ruth and Ray could regularly be found at the local craft shows sharing their works with the community.
When Ray was not sharing his gifts, he was sharing his humor, and his endless supply of stories with those around him. He truly made the world a better place with his easy kindness and gentle laughter. He would always flirt with the waitress and leave a big tip, because he knew that small acts of kindness made big impacts on the people he cared about.
Ray lived his life with conviction and dedication to his community, his country, and most of all his family. He is survived by his son Gary and his wife Cheryl (Ward), his son Mike and his wife Julie (Fixman), four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
We all love you and will take comfort in knowing that you are home with Ruth.
Per Ray's wishes, there will be no funeral. If you wish to honor his memory, please consider a donation to St. Judes Children's Hospital.