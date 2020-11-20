Ray LaMar Casper, 94

GRESHAM, OREGON — Our dad, grandpa, great grandpa and hero, Ray LaMar Casper, left us November 12, 2020 to join his beautiful Faye.
As a member of the Greatest Generation, he proudly served his country as an infantry scout in the European Theater during WWII. He was awarded several medals but the one he was most proud of was the Combat Infantry Badge. Upon his return from Europe, he married the love of his life Faye Olsen on February 14,1948. Later, solemnized in Manti Temple. His working life went from rancher to miner to truck driver to heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed all the different types of work he did. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He proudly held many positions within the church.
Ray was greeted in heaven by his loving wife Faye whom he missed every minute since her passing on June 1, 2018 as well as his eldest grandson, Clinton Romero. He leaves behind four children Bonnie (Rick) Carner, Glenna (Robert) Alvey, Steve (Linda) Casper and Sharon (Sam-deceased) Walkinshaw, 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life with full Military Honors will be held at a later date.
