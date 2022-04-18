Ray ‘Pete’ Dewitt Bentley Jr, 93

HEREFORD — Ray “Pete” Bentley born March 9, 1929 peacefully left this world on March 31, 2022 at the age of 93. Pete was born in Wayzata, Minnesota to Ray Dewitt Bentley, Sr and Ruth Gottrey Bentley, but grew up in Nampa, Idaho. He married Frances Rinebarger on May 21, 1949, and moved to White Salmon, Washington, living there for 56 years. He worked at Mansfield’s Hardware as an appliance repairman for 40 years, was a member of the White Salmon Volunteer Fire Department for 39 years, 32 as the Fire Chief. He was a member of the Elks, Noble Grand of the Oddfellows in 1984, served on the City Council 1968 – 1984 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the city in 1990. He was an avid outdoorsman, motorcycling, snowmobiling, backpacking and fishing. He and Frances traveled extensively after retirement making three trips to Alaska and full time in their RV for three years around the United States.
In September 2005 he and Frances moved to Hereford, Arizona to be closer to their daughter Beverly and her family. He was a skilled woodworker making intarsia for pleasure and to keep busy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Frances, his parents and both sisters, Betty Irish and Pat Rypkema. He is survived by his daughter Beverly Pederson (Alan); three grandchildren, Bill Pullum (Toni), Gary Marlow (Juanita) and Allison Pederson and four great grandchildren; Tyler Chambers, Jordan Marlow, Kyla Marlow and Elijah Pullum; close friends Joan Powell and Diana Ormond along with many nieces and nephews. He is now at peace with Frances in the Lord’s hands. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Via Elegante Assisted Living and Casa de la Paz Hospice for the excellent care he received in the last year of his life. Services will be held at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church on April 29, 2022, at 3 PM. A celebration of life will also be held in White Salmon, Washington at White Salmon United Methodist Church in mid July with internment at West Klickitat Cemetery District #1 in White Salmon, Washington.