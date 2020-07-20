Ray S. Carrillo, 84

WILLCOX — Ray S. Carrillo passed away at home in Willcox on July 14, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Willcox on October 9, 1935 to Tiburcio Carrillo and Elvira Soto Carrillo. Ray served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, he worked as a police officer for the City of Benson and Douglas. Ray retired from the City of Willcox as a meter reader after 20 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Survivors include his children Nancy Gonzales of Tucson, Rick Carrillo of Douglas, Victor ( Michelle Ramirez) Carrillo of Benson and Lisa (Billy Smith) Osornio of Willcox along with 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. His brother Joe Carrillo also survives him. Preceding him in death was his son Denny Carrillo; his sisters Mary Lou and Julia; and his brother Robert Carrillo and his parents. A rosary will be offered 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Westlawn Chapel. Interment of his cremains will follow in Sunset Cemetery with military honors rendered by Davis Monthan Air Force Honor Guard. Please follow all the suggested CDC guidelines for COVID-19, Thank You. Contributions may be made in his name to Charles W. Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, Arizona 85644 or online at www.willcoxhospice.com. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

