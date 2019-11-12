Raymond Anthony Cotner, 65

SIERRA VISTA—Raymond Cotner passed away on November 1, 2019.
Born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Robert and Gertrude, he was the third of five children. Ray was very proud to be a part of a military family and honored to join the Marine Corp as a young man. Ray was an accomplished carpenter, computer whiz, Jack of all Trades, and the founder of Vapor Geeks in Sierra Vista. Ray was a compassionate soul, who loved deeply
and whose generosity touched many.
Ray is survived by his wife, Julie, and his mother Gertrude; his sister and two brothers; his children Danielle Mendoza and Joshua Ray Cotner; and five grandchildren.
Raymond will be laid to rest at Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 1300 2. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona on Thursday, November 14 at 10:00 a.m.
“Death ends a life, not a relationship!”
