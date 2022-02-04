Raymond Borquez, 70

QUEEN CREEK — Raymond Borquez, passed away on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at Banner Health Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Raymond was born in Los Angeles California on January 21st, 1952. His mother was Joyce Rodriguez. He was raised in California before joining the army in 1969. He served two years in the Vietnam war as a tank driver. After getting out of the army he drove semi-trucks in California and Nevada. In 1984 he moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona where he sold real estate and also worked as a Volkswagen mechanic. In 1997 he met and married Loretta Herrera. They moved to Safford, Arizona in June of 1998 where Raymond worked at a mine driving rock haulers. In June of 2011, they moved to Queen Creek, Arizona where Raymond continued to work in the mining industry before retiring in 2017.
Raymond was known for his die-hard love of the Los Angeles Rams (even when they were in St. Louis). Every Sunday during football season he would be in front of his T.V., wearing his Rams gear, cheering them on. Raymond also enjoyed playing in the Sierra Vista Men's Softball League and played for many years. Raymond was also known for his humor. He would often call himself, “The greatest of all times” and would say, “I’m a baaaad man”. He would often say, “I’m so pretty” while patting himself on the face (which he was). Raymond loved his wife, his children, grandchildren and would talk about their accomplishments often.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Loretta Borquez; his children: Ryan (Michelle) Borquez, Todd (Mary) Borquez, Diana (Kris) Hackler, Amber Castro, Edward Castro, and Andrew Herrera; his grandchildren: Ty, Braydon, Natalia, Jett, Cielo, and Joseph; his sisters Linda Moreno, Stella Thurston, and Margaret Hoskins and numerous nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Rodriguez and his brother David Borquez.
A funeral service will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church in Safford, Arizona on Friday, February 11th, with the rosary beginning at 9 am and service right after. Also, a Military Honor Service is being held at Southern Arizona Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona on Monday, February 14th beginning at 12:40 pm.