SIERRA VISTA — Raymond Dean Webster, 78, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away on October 2, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona.
Ray was born on October 30, 1943 in Globe, Arizona to the late Harold and Beulah Webster and was raised in Bisbee. He was a Bisbee High graduate, Class of 61. That same year he married Glenda Rae Wagoner and was heart and soul devoted to her for 47 years. They had three sons, Greg, Mark, and Gary. He had been a resident of Sierra Vista for the past 54 years.
He worked in the mines for six years before asking a friend for an apprenticeship with Farmers Insurance in Bisbee. As he was preparing to take a position with Farmers in Phoenix he was informed that Allstate had a position in Sierra Vista if he’d like. He accepted it, and began as an agent in the Sears Catalog store in 1968, moved with them to the retail store on Fry Blvd, and then into offices on Meyer Dr. and later Fry Blvd. He retired as a Senior Account Executive for Allstate, putting in nearly 40 years.
He was a fixture as a player, manager, and sponsor for years in Sierra Vista’s various softball and bowling leagues. His community devotion, however, was to his beloved Elks. He served Sierra Vista’s Lodge 2065 as active member, Chaplain, Ritual Team, Exalted Ruler in 1991-92, District Grand Lodge Officer in 2000-01, and Vice President of the Elks Foundation for the Lodge in 2006-07. He poured his heart into serving the Lodge and the Order, to live out the Benevolence they called for.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Glenda in 2008, son, Gary (Kathryn) in 2021, and brothers Melvin and Glenn Webster.
He is survived by his children; Greg (Nelli) Webster of Surprise, Arizona, and Mark (Karen) Webster of Malvern, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren Stephen Anaya and Maria Pulliam of Phoenix, Arizona, Andrew Webster (Rachel Garcia) of Whittier, California, Ashley Webster (Austin Thomas) of Tucson, Arizona, Ryli (Blake) Julander of Gilbert, Arizona, Lizi Webster of Tucson, Arizona, and Brooke Webster of Malvern, Pennsylvania; his great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jadelyn, and Toby Anaya of Peoria, Arizona, and Collins Webster of Gilbert, Arizona; also his brother Harold (Lilarae) of Costa Mesa, California.
A Memorial will be held at Sierra Vista Elks Lodge #2065 on October 29th @ 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ray's honor to the Elks Scholarship Fund.