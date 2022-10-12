Raymond Dean Webster, 78

SIERRA VISTA — Raymond Dean Webster, 78, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away on October 2, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona.

Ray was born on October 30, 1943 in Globe, Arizona to the late Harold and Beulah Webster and was raised in Bisbee. He was a Bisbee High graduate, Class of 61. That same year he married Glenda Rae Wagoner and was heart and soul devoted to her for 47 years. They had three sons, Greg, Mark, and Gary. He had been a resident of Sierra Vista for the past 54 years.

