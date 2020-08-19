 Raymond Elijah Hart, 93

PROSPECT, TENNESSEE — Raymond Elijah Hart of Prospect, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born in Willcox, Arizona on January 18, 1927 and was 93 years old.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, and loved spending time with all his grandchildren. He attended Bible College for 1 year before being called to the US Army. He served with the Army Corps of Engineers during WWII. After serving he went back to Bible College where he met his long term pen pal, who six months later became his wife. He pastored for 64 years in states including Arizona, New Mexico, and California. He also did construction for 30 years and was a licensed barber for 10 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elijah Cornett and Mabel Morgan Hart; brothers, Ivan Hart and Ernest Hart; and sisters, Hazel Fern Astle and Zelma Warren.
He is survived by his, wife of 73 years, Doris “Kitty” Lee Hart of Prospect; sister, Margaret Grace Clark of Springfield, Missouri; daughter, Donna Owens of Tucson, Arizona; son, Jerry (Valerie) Hart of Alpine, Arizona; son, Darrell (Debby) Hart of Flagstaff, Arizona; grandchildren, Russell (Birgit) Owens, Randall (Melissa) Owens, Richard (Miranda) Owens, Ryan (Bailey) Owens, Rachel (Michael) Guernsey, Shane Hart, Justin Hart, Brandon (Shauna) Hart, and Amanda (Jason) Crisantes; 24 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Willcox at Grace Chapel at 1:00 p.m.
