Raymond J. Caron, 84

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

QUEEN CREEK — Raymond J. Caron of Queen Creek, Arizona, formerly of West Warwick, Rhode Island passed away of natural causes on February 3, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was 84 years old. He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Simonne B. (Bouthillier) Caron. Besides his wife, he leaves his daughter Monique Moore Pereira of Queen Creek, Arizona, daughter and son in law Denise M. and Robert Papa of Cranston, Rhode Island, son and daughter in law Christopher A. and Anne Caron of Coventry, Rhode Island, brother Robert Caron of Martinsburg, West Virginia, sister Mary Ann Hand of Coventry, Rhode Island, grandchildren Tamara and Christopher Dallaire, Derek Moore, Devin Marchany, Alexander Caron, Alyssa Caron, Valerie Papa, Natalie Martins, Samantha Papa and six great grandchildren. He retired in 1992 after a 26 year career with the West Warwick Police Department and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He served in the Army as a paratrooper with the 82nd airborne from 1956-1960 and was a Salve Regina alumna earning a degree in forensic sciences. A celebration of life will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona on May 2, 2022 at 1pm.

Tags