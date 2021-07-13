Raymond Lee Foote, 90

SIERRA VISTA — Raymond L. Foote, 90, of 2013 Prairie Grass Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away on July 6, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Raymond was born in Delton Michigan to Dale Ken and Irene Foote. He attended school in Vermontville Michigan while working on the family farm where he was raised. At age 18 he began working at the Oldsmobile Automobile Factory in Lansing Michigan. (1948-1950). Not long after he served the United States Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Japan for two years. (1950-1952). Upon his return Raymond reinstated himself within the automobile industry working for Oldsmobile and Howard Sobers of Lansing Michigan hauling new cars (1952-1964). Shortly after Raymond found his niche working as an owner operator, long haul truck driver hauling trucks and refrigerated freight for the remainder of his career, retiring at the age of 69.
Raymond spent the next 22 years in retirement, largely at home enjoying his wife, children, grandchildren, and many friends. Family time tinkering in the garage with his son’s and grandchildren, working on trucks, talking about vehicles, talking about his experiences, talking about history, and cracking jokes was by far his greatest pastime. He was an extroverted personality, with beer in hand on occasion, a member of the American Legion and V.F.W. He helped and supported his family regardless of the task, even at the age of 90. Good luck stopping the 90 year old man on a mission. Always the life of the party, the energy in the room, an unmatched presence, a true patriarch. His love and support will be missed dearly.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, sisters (Barbara Hess, Pat Sayles and her husband Kendall), brothers (Dale Jr. Foote, his wife Lorraine, and Edwin Foote).
Raymond is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Marlowe Foote. Three sons: Jeffrey Foote and his wife Dolores of Hereford Arizona, Bradley Foote of San Pedro, California, Darryl Foote and his wife Jane of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Four grandchildren and two great grandchildren: Darrick Lee Foote, Shauna Rae Foote, Dustin Perry Foote of Sierra Vista; Marisa Tessenshon, her husband Shaun and their two children Zeke and Samara Tessenshon of Phoenix, Arizona. Sister Phyllis Trumble and her husband Leo of Vermontville Michigan. Sister-in-law Alice Foote of Nashville Michigan.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jenson Mortuary. At Raymond’s request there will not be funeral services provided. Celebrate his life as you choose to.