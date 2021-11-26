Raymond Leo Swearingen, 78

HEREFORD — Raymond Swearingen, 78, of Hereford, Arizona, passed away on November 20, 2021, in his home with family by his side.
Raymond was born in Marion, Ohio, to the late Don Leo Swearingen and Phyllis Mae McAdams. He was later adopted by his grandparents, William Edison and Ella Borham Swearingen. He was raised in Marion, Ohio. Raymond proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of 4th Air Naval Gun Liaison Company, USMCR.
Ray loved to spend time with family and sharing his knowledge of collecting coins. Anyone that knew Raymond knew that he loved his family and animals, he would give the shirt off his back, and was known for his generous nature.
Raymond is survived by his daughters, Tammy Radabaugh, Toni Osegueda, and Tiffany Diane Swearingen; seven grandchildren, Carol, William, Michelle, Daniela, Lino, Chelsie, and Brett; eight great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; stepchildren, Ronnie, Destiny, and Richard; 11 step grandchildren; and his four-legged companions.
He was preceded in death by his wife Trudy; stepson Ricky; mother, Phyllis Mae Hawthorne; brother, Timothy Hawthorne; father, Don Leo Swearingen and stepmother Phyllis Jewell Swearingen; and his grandparents, William Edison and Ella Swearingen.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.