Raymond Vidal, 63

BENSON — Raymond Vidal of Benson passed away in Tucson on July 15, 2021, at the age of 63. He was born in Tucson on April 25, 1958, to Ramon Lopez Vidal and Amelia Estella (Villa) Vidal and was a lifelong Arizona resident.
Raymond had worked for AEPCO for over 25 years and was with the IT help desk. He loved remodeling and was a skilled handyman. Raymond loved his family and enjoyed working with the youth at his church. He was a member of the New Life Family Worship Center in Pomerene. On July 2, 1983, in Tucson he married his wife Debbie who survives him. Raymond is also survived by his daughters Trisha (Cory) Lloyd of Sierra Vista, Melanie (Nick) Williams of Willcox and Raeanne Vidal of Phoenix along with his grandchildren Lilly and Allison Williams, Jayson and Mavrick Lloyd. His surviving siblings are Manny Vidal, Rosalie Vidal, and Teresa Rodriguez all of Tucson. Raymond's parents preceded him in death. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Pomerene School Gymnasium. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.