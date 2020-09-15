 Rebeca Montano Arvayo, 85

BISBEE — Rebeca Montano Arvayo passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 in Gilbert, Arizona surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 15, 1934 in Moctezuma, Sonora, Mexico. Rebeca was a long-time resident of Bisbee where she generally was known as “Becky.” She immigrated to the U.S. in 1947 and took up residence in Douglas, Arizona. Rebeca married Jose T. Arvayo in Douglas in 1959 and the young family moved to Bisbee in 1963. Rebeca and “Joe” or “Pepe” raised their four children in Bisbee. Pepe preceded Rebeca in passing in 2008.
Rebeca is survived by her children, Jose L. Arvayo, Ana Maria Arvayo, Eduardo Arvayo, and Armando (Elsa) Arvayo, 10 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Additional family includes her brother Ricardo Montano, sisters Rosa Alvarado and Maria del Rosario (Ron) Harmon, and sisters-in-law Ofelia Montano, Suzanna Montano, Ramona Picone, and Linda (Mario) Rodriguez.
Rebeca was a devout member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bisbee, a very hard worker, and a devoted mother and wife. She was an excellent cook and baker and was known for her tortillas, salsa, tamales, carne con chile, and holiday rolls. Rebeca naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 1974. She spent several years as a cook at Bisbee High School where she loved feeding the students and keeping an eye on her own children. Rebeca then helped care for grandchildren and her elderly mother. She enjoyed sewing and gardening, including planting and naming rose bushes when a new grandchild arrived. Rebeca also loved the beach in Mexico and mariachi music and she spent her final years enjoying the company of family and her many Bisbee and Douglas friends.
A funeral mass is scheduled at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bisbee on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Due to the church’s pandemic restrictions, attendance to the mass is limited and private. Please contact the family if you have questions.
