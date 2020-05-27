Reina Gutierrez, 88

DOUGLAS — Reina Gutierrez was born July 4, 1932. Our beautiful Mother went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020. She was greeted by Jesus, a choir of Angels and Our Lady of Guadalupe. She was laid to rest on May 29, 2020 in Calvary Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband Jose Pedro Gutierrez, parents Virginia and Rafael Robles and four brothers Octavio, Jose Luis, Richard and Jimmy Robles. She is survived by her twelve children; Veronica Forrest (Robert †), Rosemary (Frank) Owen, Yolanda Barroso, Lydia Gutierrez, Barbara Noriega (Enriquez †), Emma (Rene) Loreto, Francisco Gutierrez, Jose Pedro Gutierrez, Jr., Cynthia (Roger) Melendez, Lizette Nuñez, Beatriz Knauff, and Lorena Bautista; 30 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Ofelia Martinez, half-sister Socorro Ybarra, and brothers Rafael and George Robles. Reina worked with Headstart and Planned Parenthood in Douglas. She enjoyed crocheting blankets for her children and grandchildren. She loved her fuchsia color lipstick and having her hair cut and combed by Toni. She and our father were members of Immaculate Conception Church and Choir. The choir was originated by their beloved friend and Pastor Fr. Antonio Ruiz. We have very fond memories of the choir. They sang every Sunday, Spanish Mass. The Choir was so united after church the families would go on picnics to Rucker Canyon, Cave Creek, the local park or someone’s home. We were all one beautiful family. She loved the gatherings of all the family on her birthday, 4th of July and especially when Santa came to her house on Christmas Eve. She was the best friend you could ever have, unconditional love. We are all forever blessed to have had her in our lives. We will always remember that special smile, caring heart and warm embrace she always gave us. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain to walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.
Brown Page Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, 364-3434.
Denme Su Sonrisa Para Descansar
Vivo en una estrella radiante de luz. No llores más mi ausencia, estoy con Jesús. Cuando llegué al cielo, cuando ví su faz, mi alma dichosa se colmó de paz. El Dios de los cielos sanó toda la herida, me tendió su mano y encontré la vida. Un coro de ángeles y la Virgen María me vino a encontrar. ¡Dejen de llorar! Yo desde mi estrella los puedo mirar, denme su sonrisa para descansar. Piensen que los amo, búsquenme en la flor, en la suave brisa y en el amor. Que estoy presente como lo está el sol, yo sigo latiendo en su corazón.
