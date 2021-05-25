Rene Adrian Hoffman, 36

SIERRA VISTA — Rene Adrian Hoffman, of Double Adobe, Arizona, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on May 20th, 2021. He was born in Sierra Vista, Arizona on May 7th, 1985. He graduated from Douglas High School 2001. He later attended and graduated from Cochise College and was currently attending the University of Arizona. He is survived by his young daughter Mia Ruth Hoffman. He is leaving behind partner Cynthia Bernal, children Jayden & Alexia Macario, parents Ruth & Rene Hoffman Sr., sister Rachel Hoffman, and nephew Alexander Hoffman. Funeral arrangements will be held privately. “Up there with the best of the best.”
