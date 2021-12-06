Rene Fermin ‘Gordo’ Gonzales, 50

DOUGLAS — Rene Fermin “Gordo” Gonzales passed away on November 24, 2021 at the age of 50. He was born on November 19, 1971 in Douglas, Arizona to Fermin Gonzales and Socorro (Bernal) Gonzales.
He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Manuel and Maria Luisa Gonzalez (Paternal) and Julio J. and Margarita Bernal (Maternal). Rene was born and raised in Douglas, Arizona and attended Douglas schools. He moved and lived in Sierra Vista, Arizona when he met his longtime friend and companion, his ex-spouse, Amica. Rene worked in landscaping and construction for many years and came back to Douglas when he became ill.
Rene was a person with a huge heart, his family always came first. He was a loving, caring and giving son, brother, uncle and friend. He was always the center of attention when he was around his loved ones and friends, who he always brought joy and laughter with his sense of humor and stories. Rene was a strong and bright person who had his whole life ahead of him, who fought and never gave up until his last day.
Rene is survived by his parents, Fermin Gonzales and Socorro Bernal Gonzales, a sister Ana Luisa (Ricardo) Arvizu, and two brothers Luis Gonzales and Michael Gonzales. He is also survived by his nieces Karina and Abilene Arvizu and nephews Ricardo Arvizu, Jr., Adriel Montano, Luis, Esteban, Alonso and Michael Rene Gonzales all of Douglas who will miss him dearly. He is also survived by his ex-spouse Amicia Moreno, his step-daughter Ryan Moreno and Grandson Jackson Cole who was his joy, his brother-in-law Mathew Moreno, niece Evelyn and especially his closest friend, his mother-in-law Clara Moreno, all of Sierra Vista. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Brown Page Mortuary. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers who will serve are Luis Gonzales, Michael Gonzales, Ricardo Arvizu, Sr., Cesar Montano Rico, Pablo Hoyos and Jose Luis Valdez.