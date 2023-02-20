HEREFORD— Rene J. Dube Jr., 90, of Hereford, Arizona, passed away on February 11, 2023 in Reno, Nevada with his family at his side.
Rene was born in Nashua, New Hampshire to the late Rene J. Dube Sr. and Florette L. (Beauregard) Dube on October 14, 1932. After a year at the University of New Hampshire, he enlisted in the Army, where he served his country for 26 years, retiring in 1979 as a CW4. While in the Army, he completed one combat tour in South Korea and three combat tours in Vietnam. He was awarded numerous medals including the Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry Medal. He returned to formal education and received his BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire in 1964 and an MBA from NY Institute of Technology in 1974. After retiring from the Army, he continued his work in the Civil Service and at MITRE as an Electrical Engineer in areas of tactical and strategic communications systems engineering.
Rene was an avid hunter and fisherman, actively involved in teaching youth to hunt safely and working with several volunteer groups, especially The Huachuca Gould’s Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. In 2007, he was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Rene was further part of an Honor Flight to Washington DC where he was honored as a Veteran.
Rene is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ingeborg (Busch) Dube, his children Evi Dube (Michael Dunning) and Pete Dube (Jason), his sisters Irene (Gil) Boilard, Rita (Jerry) Boucher, his sister-in-law Nancy Dube, and his granddaughter, Emily Dube Dunning. He was predeceased by his brothers, Normand Dube and Richard Dube. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family welcomes donations to The National Wild Turkey Federation (your.NWTF.org/members/donate, donation type Legacy Giving, in Memory/Honor of Rene J Dube, Jr, Contact name and address The Dube Family 8290 Desert Way Reno NV 89521) as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.
Inge, Evi and Pete wish to extend our sincere thanks to our father’s many friends including the Tuesday Breakfast Bunch, the Huachuca Gould’s Chapter, St. Mary’s Hospice (Reno, Nevada) and his many family friends that have helped make his life full of love and laughter.