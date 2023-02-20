Rene J. Dube Jr., 90

HEREFORD— Rene J. Dube Jr., 90, of Hereford, Arizona, passed away on February 11, 2023 in Reno, Nevada with his family at his side.

Rene was born in Nashua, New Hampshire to the late Rene J. Dube Sr. and Florette L. (Beauregard) Dube on October 14, 1932. After a year at the University of New Hampshire, he enlisted in the Army, where he served his country for 26 years, retiring in 1979 as a CW4. While in the Army, he completed one combat tour in South Korea and three combat tours in Vietnam. He was awarded numerous medals including the Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry Medal. He returned to formal education and received his BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire in 1964 and an MBA from NY Institute of Technology in 1974. After retiring from the Army, he continued his work in the Civil Service and at MITRE as an Electrical Engineer in areas of tactical and strategic communications systems engineering.

