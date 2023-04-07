Rene Martin Martinez, Jr., 29

BISBEE— Rene Martin Martinez, Jr. was born November 1, 1993. He passed away March 31, 2023.
Rene was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and God son. He will be remembered for always riding his bike to go help a friend with their yard, car, their machineries and his love of repairing engines, bikes and lawnmowers that he learned from his grandfather. He also had a love for golf and enjoyed both playing and working on the course. Rene often shared memories of his time on the Bisbee High School Golf team.
Rene had loyal friends that he often spoke of. He loved with his whole heart. And had the kindest and tender heart.
Rene was always willing to help out anyone and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
Rene is survived by his mother Lisa Martinez, brother Gabriel (Deidre) Martinez of Sierra Vista, sister Maria Martinez, grandparents Gibbie and Connie Chavez, grandmother Julieta Kea, God mother Linda Kirkley, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his loving father Rene Martinez Sr., great grandparents Tranquilino and Sophia Chavez, great grandmother Maggie Diaz, grandfather Raymundo Martinez, God father Ed Wilson, uncle Tran Chavez, aunt Janet Costello, uncle Michael Kea, aunt Lupe Chavez and many other aunts and uncles.
Services beginning with viewing at Espinosa funeral home April 8th 12-4PM.
Rosary mass funeral April 10th at 9:00 AM Saint Patrick’s church, in Bisbee.
We ask that all attendees wear a mask to all services.
Repass will follow after funeral at 2117 S Bowers Bisbee. The family ask all attendees please wear a mask.