Rene Martin Martinez, Jr., 29

BISBEE— Rene Martin Martinez, Jr. was born November 1, 1993. He passed away March 31, 2023.

Rene was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and God son. He will be remembered for always riding his bike to go help a friend with their yard, car, their machineries and his love of repairing engines, bikes and lawnmowers that he learned from his grandfather. He also had a love for golf and enjoyed both playing and working on the course. Rene often shared memories of his time on the Bisbee High School Golf team.

