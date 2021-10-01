Renee Politi, 85

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SUN LAKES — Renee Politi passed unexpectedly on September 24th, 2021. Renee was a New York City native who never lost her accent or her love for life. She met her one true love Salvatore Politi on the beach in Coney Island. Together they traveled from Brooklyn, New York to Alaska, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, and finally Sierra Vista, Arizona while raising three children along the way. Renee loved to cook and entertain. It was a rare occasion when people did not help themselves to a second portion. She loved to read and follow the news and current events. She supported women’s rights and other social justices causes her entire life. Renee loved dogs and for many years, breed champion German shepherds together with her husband.
She is preceded in death by her husband Salvatore and survived by her children Michael, Evan, Stacey, granddaughter Sarah and her sister Laura Zuckerman.
Donation can be made to any dog related charity of your choice.
There will be a brief ceremony at the Sierra Vista Veterans Memorial, 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 on Thursday October 7th at 12:00pm followed by a celebration of life at 1:00pm at La Casita Restaurant. Please come and share your fond memories and stories.