RET MAJ Johnny Mack Barnett, 76

SIERRA VISTA — RET MAJ Johnny Mack Barnett, loving husband, father, brother, and friend to all; passed away on August 17th, 2022. His unbelievable 8-month struggle with COVID pneumonia is a testament to his celebration of each precious moment of life and the deep love of his family.
Born in 1946 in Mississippi, Johnny moved and spent his childhood and young adult years living in Shiloh, Tennessee. Immediately after college, he signed up to serve in the U.S. Army and was injured while in Viet Nam. The strength of his character, and sense of kindness was reflected in his gentle persuasion. Johnny didn’t talk a lot, but when he did, it meant something (excluding, of course, yelling at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday).
He is survived by his wife, Barbi; daughter Casey Lynn; and sister Jerrie Nell Barnett-Whitlow. He is also survived by in-laws Jim and Marcia Naughton (children, Missy, Joey, and Lacy); Mel and Mary Beth Evans, John and Donna Evans, Lindsay and Jamie O’Roarke and a large beautiful family of Barnetts, McDaniels, Jones’ and Heitmeier’s (what he called a fun mess of family).
Johnny is preceded in death by his parents Millie and J.P. Barnett, Nephew John Raymond Whitlow; Uncle and Aunt Jim and Flossie Jones’ and mother and father in-laws Jean and Melton (Pete) Evans.
After retirement from the Army in 1989, Johnny continued to stay involved in the Army by serving in many positions in B-Troop Memorial Unit as a volunteer, from Commander to boot camp trainer.
Those are the facts of his life, but if you knew Johnny, he was so much more. His truest legacy was his intelligence and joy, whether that was training new B-Troop recruits or just talking about Army and Cowboy history. He helped build and served in many positions from Commander to boot camp trainer. What he loved the most was all things cowboy and took great joy in talking to crowds of people about the history of B-Troop. He loved all things Arizona history and all things Cowboy.
But the place Johnny found the most peace was piloting a boat on Pickwick Lake in Tennessee.
Join us in honoring his well-spent life. Memorial services will be held at the Hatfield Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 11:30 AM. Committal with military honors will follow at Post Cemetery on Ft. Huachuca at 1pm.