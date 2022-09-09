RET MAJ Johnny Mack Barnett, 76

SIERRA VISTA — RET MAJ Johnny Mack Barnett, loving husband, father, brother, and friend to all; passed away on August 17th, 2022. His unbelievable 8-month struggle with COVID pneumonia is a testament to his celebration of each precious moment of life and the deep love of his family.

Born in 1946 in Mississippi, Johnny moved and spent his childhood and young adult years living in Shiloh, Tennessee. Immediately after college, he signed up to serve in the U.S. Army and was injured while in Viet Nam. The strength of his character, and sense of kindness was reflected in his gentle persuasion. Johnny didn’t talk a lot, but when he did, it meant something (excluding, of course, yelling at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday).

