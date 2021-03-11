RET SGM Leo Charles Scherping. 83

HEREFORD — Leo C. Scherping took his final flight to be with his Lord on March 4, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones at home in Hereford, Arizona. Leo was born on September 11, 1937 in Houghton Lake Heights, Michigan to Alice Bolzman Scherping and H.B. (Barney) Scherping.
Leo is survived by his Spouse of 49 years Marion, Lori Rae Guller (Richard), Michael Bybee, Joni Lynn Scherping (Bonnie), Marni Jo McMillon (Rob), Patrick Bybee (Lexi) and 7 grandchildren.
A veteran of Vietnam, SGM LEO C SCHERPING retired after a 30 year career in the Army. For six years he was selected to serve in the White House Communications Agency providing communications for the President and Vice President of the United States. After his military retirement, he spent six years with the Defense Information Systems Agency at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.
He was active in the local flying community as a private pilot and FAA certificated A&P Mechanic. Leo loved flying with the Young Eagles and giving his time to help foster interest in general aviation. An officer in the EAA Chapter 77, he also served as the technical advisor to Homebuilt Aircraft builders, to ensure the aircraft was built using proper methods and techniques for FAA certification. Leo enjoyed spending time with his Friday Lunch Bunch talking about aviation.
Leo accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior while in Viet Nam and continued his growth in the Body of Christ throughout his life. Leo’s faith in God sustained and comforted him until the end.
Amen
The family wishes to thank the staff of Bayada Home Health Care, and Valor Hospice for their kind and caring support through a difficult time.
A Memorial service will be held at Calvary Chapel at a later date.
