(RET) SGM Paul J. Moore, 63

SIERRA VISTA — Paul was Born April 4, 1957 in Manhattan, the 4th child of Jack and Catherine Moore. He Grew up in Rockaway Beach, New York with aspirations of becoming a Priest until he discovered the fairer sex.
After graduating High School and being short on college money, he joined the U.S. Army with the intent of doing a tour and then going back to college. He trained as an All-Source Military Intelligence Analyst, discovered he liked it and spent the next 25 years in the service of his country retiring as a Sergeant Major. His various tours took him to Hawaii, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Belgium. Many knew him as a funny charismatic and compassionate guy who was there for you to just listen and talk or give a helping hand. Many in the family also knew he could be as much of a stubborn pain in the ass as the rest of us, but even if he did drive us crazy, we still loved him.
He is sorely missed by his devoted wife Faye Moore and children, Alexander Moore and wife Andrea, Megan Moore, Daniel Moore, Grady & Christina Butler, and Vance and Deana Butler.
He is survived by his sisters Catherine White and Jean Beaudry, and his brother Peter Murphy. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alana, Aiden and Aaron Moore; Grady, Katie, and Kyle Butler, and great-grandchild Aminah Butler.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother John and his sister Patricia.
Celebration of life to be held on Monday March 22nd at 12:30p.m., Move City Church, 200 North Ave, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.