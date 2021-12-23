Reverend Fr. Theodore Felix Lobo, 90

DOUGLAS — Reverend Fr. Theodore Felix Lobo went to his eternal rest on December 20, 2021. Father Lobo was born on November 6, 1931 in Belthangady, India and was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond F. Lobo and Christine D’Souza. He is survived by a brother, Fr. Stany Lobo, of Mudigere India.
Father Lobo was raised in Mangalore, India, where he studied and was ordained into the Catholic priesthood on March 1, 1957. His first appointment was at St. Lawrence Parish in Moodubelle, India where he served as Co-pastor for four years, then served at St. Joseph’s Parish in Pezar, India for six years, Our Lady of Lourdes in Kinnigoly, India for one year, and was pastor and manager of the school at St. Thomas More in MayPen, Jamaica for approximately ten years. He was then transferred to Douglas, Arizona, where he served at Immaculate Conception Church as Parochial Vicar for two years, then worked another two years at La Salette Shrine in Attleboro, Massachusetts.
In 1980, Father returned to Arizona, and was assigned to St. Rose of Lima in Safford, before transferring to the Tucson diocese where he was assigned to St. Bernard’s Church in Pirtleville, Arizona, then Admin Pro-Tem Pastor at St. Jude’s Church in Sunsites, Arizona, and was pastor at Sacred Heart Church in Parker, Arizona, from where he retired on June 1, 2008.
After his retirement, Father Lobo returned to Douglas, Arizona, which he always considered to be his home. He continued to assist the church doing pastoral ministry and was always ready and willing to assist our local churches wherever he was needed.
He loved his little house and living as neighbor to Deacon Luciano Jr. and Martha Gonzalez and family, who for the past 14 years have been his family.
Father devoted his entire life to serving the Lord. He made many friends throughout his ministry in the different places where he was assigned, and many of those friends would come to visit him after he retired. He loved to go out for rides and liked to explore new places and eat at different restaurants. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Viewing will be from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Brown-Page Mortuary on Monday, December 27, 2021. Funeral services will be held at St. Luke’s Church in Douglas, Arizona on Monday, December 27, 2021. Rosary will be offered at 10:30 a.m., mass at 11:00 a.m. and burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Douglas.