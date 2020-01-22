Rhonda Gay Mangum, 60

SIERRA VISTA—Rhonda’s journey began on April 26, 1959 in Bisbee, Arizona with her parents Dale and Lavern Williams. Rhonda had no acquaintances, only conversations… hundreds of them. Once a conversation had been engaged a friendship was born. Life for her was nothing but a beautiful journey. She touched so many people’s hearts, and lit up their lives. Sweet Rhonda taught us how precious life is. Rhonda’s mission in life was to ensure everyone was taken care of. She left nothing but happy memories. This fueled her desire to choose a career and calling of becoming a social worker.
Rhonda passed away peacefully at home in the early hours on January 16th 2020 at 60 years of age. Rhonda is survived by her loving husband Howard Clark Mangum of Sierra Vista, Arizona. The two met in the spring of 2013, and were married for a beautiful twenty-four days. Rhonda has a twin brother Ronald Williams of Phoenix Arizona, and her 4 children Jenifer, Tricia, Kevin, and Jeremy of Safford Arizona. Rhonda was truly happy being a grandma of six grandsons Kyle, Nathan, Gabriel, Jude of Safford Arizona, and Grayson and Oliver of Sierra Vista Arizona, and two granddaughters Victoria and Alexis. Grandma Rhonda loved these grand kids and helped them grow. She loved her grandchildren unconditionally. Funeral Services: Saturday, January 25, 2020. Visitation 10:00 a.m., Funeral 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1655 Avenida Del Sol, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
