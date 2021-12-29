BISBEE — We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and daughter on December 23, 2021.
Rhonda was a life time resident of Cochise County.
Rhonda was born in Douglas Arizona on January 21, 1959 to Rowald Bee Walker and Clara “Walker" Bahschwitt.
Rhonda is survived by her husband of 45 years and high school sweetheart Joe Mauzy. Two sons Zach "Martha" Talon, her mother Clara Bahschnitt, sister Darlene “Ray" Weimer. Two grandsons Cameron, Carson and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father Ronald Lee Walker, Pops Heib Bahschnitt and granny (nana) Ruby Seale who taught school at Sara Marley in Douglas Arizona.
Growing up Rhonda was involved in 4-H and raising Horses, participated in Rodeo's and competition for Rodeo Queen.
She loved spending time in the white mountains hunting and fishing.
Rhonda retired from Arizona public service where she loved her fellow workers and her customers in both Douglas and Bisbee.
A celebration of Life will be held in Rhonda's honor at a future date in the new year. Details of which are forthcoming. Everyone is invited to share stories and memories of Rhonda who will be sorely missed.
Rest in Peace our love, you're in God's hands now.
Alex Espinosa Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.