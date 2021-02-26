Rica Guerrero Naputi, 57

SIERRA VISTA — Rica Guerrero Naputi (familian Robat and Kaderon) was born on October 11, 1963 in Guam and was called to God on February 18, 2021 at her home in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
She is predeceased by her father Vicente Benavente Naputi (familian Kaderon.)
She is survived by her mother, Ana Guerrero Naputi (familian Robat); her four siblings: Vicente B. (Linda W.) Naputi, Jr. of Hereford, Arizona; Rina A. (Arturo) Chavez of Carlsbad, New Mexico; Jeffrey G. (Lydia R.) Naputi of San Diego, California; Vic G. Naputi of Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Rica’s memory will live eternally in the hearts of her daughter, Regina A. Naputi (Fiance: Ronald Jenkins) with grandchildren, Giana Jade N. Hutchinson and Rai Vicente N. Jenkins of Minneapolis, Minnesota; her son: Nicolas Dean Naputi Santos; her nieces and nephews: Marissa J. Naputi with Arianna, Trevor, and Aurora Darling of Harrisonville, Montana; Tiara R. Naputi (Christopher Crowe) of Boulder, Colorado; Lindsey A. Naputi (Hunter Williams) of Casa Grande, Arizona; Sarah A. Chavez (Chris Duran) with Ashtyn Riley of Carlsbad, New Mexico.Her memory will also live in the hearts of her many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends too numerous to name, however all whom she loved deeply.
Our last viewing was held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Hatfield Funeral Home. Rica’s celebration of her new life was held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Internment Services of Cremation will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. MST. In Lieu of flowers please forward all condolences to C/O Nicolas D. Naputi-Santos: 2200 Las Brisas Way Apt. 204 Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
