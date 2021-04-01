DOUGLAS — Ricardo R. Montano, 91, of Douglas, Arizona, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 in his daughter’s home surrounded by his daughters and grandchildren.
Ricardo was born in Douglas, Arizona and had lived in Douglas most of his life. He retired as a repairman from the Phelps Dodge smelter. He loved to hunt and loved the outdoor adventures. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jose and Carmen Montano, two brothers Rogelio and Roque Montano, sister Rebecca Arvayo, his loving wife Elvira Montano and two daughters Lupita Montano and Elvira “Baby” Montano Long.
He is survived by his daughters Irasema M. Barco and husband Paul Barco and Dolores Montano, and oldest son “Pancho” Francisco Montano.
He also leaves his 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and his 2 sisters Rosa Alvarado and Rosario Harmon.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Brown Page Mortuary with a Holy Rosary being recited at 4:00 p.m. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 20201 at Immaculate Conception Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.