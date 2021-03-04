Richard Charles Daniels, 71
Sierra Vista — Richard C. Daniels, 71 of Sierra Vista died early Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021 at his home. Richard, son of Barbara (Gates) Daniels and the late Delbert C. Daniels was born in Lompoc, California on February 20, 1950.
Raised in San Diego, California he graduated from Lincoln High School. Upon his graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served his country for 23 years, saw action in Vietnam, and retired in 1992 with the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
He was a father, friend, brother, mentor, guardian, and servant. Even in retirement, he continued to educate soldiers and sailors through his son and grandsons who followed in his footsteps to continue to serve our country.
He resided in Jacksonville, Florida for 30 years and in Sierra Vista for the past four years and was a communicant of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.
In addition to his mother Barbara, Richard is survived by his wife: Kathy L. (Kelly) Daniels, two sons, William J. Faloney, Jr. (Delores) and Robert A. Daniels (Rosaisela), a daughter, Joanna L. Deane, a brother, Christopher Daniels, two sisters, Kelley Witchell (Donovan) and Carolyn Hoopingarner (Jim), eight grandchildren: Demitry, Joseph, Brennan, Kurtis, Hailey, Stephen, William, and Justin, and two great grandchildren.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:15 am at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista for Military Honors and Funeral for Richard. Burial will be private at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista.
