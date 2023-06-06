Richard David Burda, 82

HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA—Richard David Burda, 82, born November 11, 1940, in Hollywood, California passed away in the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Hickory, North Carolina. Claire, his loving wife and partner of 35 years was by his side, holding his hand.

Richard was brilliant. He had a big personality and an even bigger heart. He was so funny. He led a very full and interesting life, from being a Federal Public Defender to later on in life a farmer. He knew the law and he knew how to fix a tractor. He was generous with his time and always with his resources. He believed in volunteering, a passion that began as a young man who ventured to Holland to work at a rehabilitation hospital for amputees to Ethiopia, to assist an orphanage with their water system. He cared deeply for animals, especially the plight of elephants. He was an avid collector of antique pocket watches. He was a devoted member of the Bisbee Community Chorus. He was the "front man" for our Saturday morning farmers market business. He particularly loved helping new moms take out produce and then with great flourish and detail, describe exactly how to cook whatever they had chosen. I would just laugh, he had never cooked a vegetable in his life.

