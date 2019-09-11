SIERRA VISTA — On Thursday, September 5, 2019 Dick slipped the surly bonds of earth to reunite with his son, Chris, in heaven.
He was born in Providence, Rhode Island and graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering.
He traveled the world doing the kind of work he loved to do, mostly for the defence industry.
He loved living overseas. When the contract for work he was doing in Italy ended, he stayed, with his family, and started a laundry. That laundry is still operating in Aviano, Italy. He spoke fluent Italian, German, and Spanish. Through the years he worked for, among others, General Dynamics, Kuras-Alterman, and more recently, ManTech.
His dream of retiring in Sierra Vista, Arizona became a reality in 1991. He wanted to live here after his first visit in the late 1970’s.
He was an avid pilot, sailor, and excelled at anything he ever tried. He lived life to its fullest, making connections and touching many lives along the way. No one enjoyed life more.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Rita Doyle, his daughters, Cindy Marcotte (Don) of Bedford, New York, Karen Pomroy of Amado, Arizona, and Judy Wittig of Pittsford, New York. He has one grandchild, Chris Wittig, who has been a great source of pride, and is finishing his last year at Notre Dame.
This man was admired, loved, respected, and will be missed by those who knew him best. Godspeed.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.