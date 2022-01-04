Richard ‘Dick’ W. Perry, 83

TOMBSTONE — Died suddenly December 29, 2021. He was born January 21, 1938 in Highland Park, Illinois. The oldest of seven children.
Services will be as follows: Potluck at Roy Fourr Post 24 in Tombstone at 11:00 AM followed by services on Friday, January 7 at 2:00 PM at Veterans Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
He entered the Air Force March 19, 1955 and served three tours in Viet Nam. He was married to Alice and they had four children to join with her three children. He retired in 1975. He moved to Tombstone in 1981 and later joined The American Legion Roy Fourr Post 24 in 1983 where he served as Commander five times. He also served as District Commander three times and Vice Commander for Area A for one term. He served as Commander of the Department of AZ 2010-2011 and served as National Executive Committeeman for several terms. He remained active until his death.
He was also a lifetime member of the DAV, an active member of Tombstone Lions and a member of the VFW. He was also a lifetime member of the Tombstone Vigilantes where he served as Chief.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph William “Bill” and Marjorie “Joanne” Perry, siblings Carol June Langdon, Edward George “Eddie,” Sally Joanne, Janet Eileen Perry, his daughter Linda and granddaughter Elizabeth (Ribal) Fitzgerald.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Elaine, sons David and Richie (Missy) Perry, daughter Christine Anderson, stepson Gilbert (Lee) Ribal, all of Florida; stepdaughters Rose Jamison, Washington; and Elizabeth Harrell, Tennessee and stepson Patrick Haney, Tucson and brothers Michael Joseph Perry, Missouri and Charles Alen (Suzanne) Perry, Wisconsin.
Family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tombstone Small Animal Shelter at P.O. Box 1085, Tombstone, Arizona 85638.