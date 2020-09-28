PEARCE — Richard "Dick" Yeager of Pearce/Sunsites passed away September 23, 2020 in Willcox at the age of 84. He was born in North Baltimore, Ohio on October 3, 1935 to Noble and Geneva (Drake) Yeager. Dick was a retired pipefitter for General Motors. While in Sunsites he was a former board member of the Pearce Cemetery Association, was instrumental in the building of the Sunsites Community Center, active in the Square Dancing Club and was a volunteer fireman in Alexis, Ohio prior to moving to Arizona. Dick was a member of the San Pedro United Methodist Church in Benson. On July 31, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio he married his wife Barbara who survives him. He is also survived by his children; Richard Allen ( Mimi Schmidt) Yeager, Jr. of Toledo, Ohio, Frank Charles (Judy) Yeager of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Pauline (Brent) Gottfried of Lambertville, Michigan, Wanda (Steve) Arnoldi of Tucson and Margaret ( David) Ritchie of North Richland Heights, Texas. His sister Judy Busdieker of Ohio, 16 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren also survive him. Preceding him in death was his parents, sister and three great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sunsites Community Center at a later date. Contributions may be made in his name to either the Sunsites Community Center, San Pedro United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
