Death Notice: Richard "Dick" Yeager, 84

Date of Death: September 23, 2020

Funeral Services: A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Sunsites Community Center. Condolences can be expressed at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

Tags

Load entries