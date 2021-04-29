Richard Douglas Mount, 83

SIERRA VISTA — Richard Douglas Mount was born May 31, 1937 in Gary Indiana to George and Edna (Pillman) Mount. He lived his early years in the small community of Crocker, Indiana, and graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1955 where he played basketball and ran track.
After graduation he attended Valparaiso University for two years, majoring in Engineering. He then enlisted in a 6 month program in the Army and was in the reserves for 6 years. He went to work at U.S. Steel. In 1959, he met the love of his life, Susan Meyer, on a blind date, and they were married July 15, 1961. Three children were born; Jennifer in 1962, Dianne in 1963 and James in 1971.
Richard then took more engineering classes and was able to get his engineer's license. He then worked as a structural engineer for various firms, especially for Superior Engineering, from which he retired in 2003. The couple then retired to Sierra Vista, starting as snowbirds, and then becoming permanent residents in 2006.
Having been active in their church in Valparaiso, he followed his faith and activity to Sierra Lutheran church, being an usher, head usher, property committee and landscape helper, and working with the Salvation Army project.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 60 years, Susan, his three children and a daughter in-law, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law.
Any donations may be made to the church or to a charity of your choice since he and Susan supported many various charities.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church on May 17 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, if you wish to attend, please make a reservation at the church by May 13, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
