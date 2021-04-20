Richard E. Wood, 76

SIERRA VISTA — Richard E. Wood, “Papo” as his grandchildren affectionately called him, was called to rest with our Lord on April 16, 2021, at the age of 76 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Richard was born in Crooksville, Ohio on January 6, 1945. He lived in Crooksville until he joined the United States Army in 1968, where he proudly served for over 20 years. He retired in Sierra Vista, Arizona and made it his home for over 30 years. Shortly after retiring from the Army, he joined the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff. He loved to golf and spent a lot of time at the Turquoise Valley Golf Course. He loved it so much that he decided to join their team as a mechanic. Papo was a loving husband, father and grandfather; he will be missed by so many. He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Cristina Wood, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on April 27, 2021, from 1-4 p.m. at Jensen's Sierra Vista Mortuary. A Veterans memorial will be held on April 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

