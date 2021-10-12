If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Richard F. Moreno, 66
WILLCOX — Richard F. Moreno of Willcox passed away from Covid pneumonia in Phoenix on October 7, 2021, at the age of 66. He was born in Willcox on January 27, 1955, to Louis A. Moreno and Frances F. (nee Fimbres) Moreno. He was a Willcox High School Graduate and served as a Cochise County Deputy Sheriff for a brief time between working as a Miner. He retired from the Phelps Dodge Copper Mine in Morenci. His greatest passions included being a Cowboy, Horseman, and Trainer. Richard enjoyed participating in and organizing Team Ropings and he had served as a cattle inspector for a short time. His greatest loves were his eight grandkids.
Richard was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He is survived by his mother Frances Moreno, significant other Donna Roderick, and his daughters Michelle Moreno (JD Woods), Elena (John) Armbrust, and Sylvia (Chris) Lamborn along with his eight grandchildren: Ayden, Stevie, Mina, Deacon, Emilie, Jaxon, Paizley, and Sofia. Richard is also survived by his siblings
Louise Daniel, Ernest (Patsy) Moreno, Robert (Anita) Moreno, Danny Moreno, Mary (Bruce) Workman, Carol Campbell (Gary West), Terri Moreno and Vince (Holly) Moreno. Preceding him in death are his father Louis, two brothers Ray and Philip, and his nephew Brian.
A Rosary will be offered 9:00 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Westlawn Chapel in Willcox. A Celebrated Mass of Christian Burial will follow beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment of his cremains will follow in Sunset Cemetery.
You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary, and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.