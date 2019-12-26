Richard Haines, 83
SIERRA VISTA—LTC Richard E. Haines, retired, passed away on December 20, 2019. He has been a resident of Sierra Vista since 1971. Richard is survived by his wife Peggy, children Kelley Dolan and Forrest Haines, and one grandchild, Lisa Nicole Dolan.
Richard was born on March 19, 1936 in Winfield, Kansas, the only child of Forrest and Pauline Haines. He graduated from Kansas State Teachers College in 1958 and married Sharon Ann Holland. He immediately began his career in the Army as a Quartermaster second lieutenant. In the military he enjoyed being stationed in many countries, including Korea, Japan and Germany. He did multiple tours during the Vietnam War as a Green Beret and member of Special Forces. His military decorations include the Expert Infantryman Badge, Master Parachute Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with five Bronze Stars, National Defense Service, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnamese Jump Wings, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, Air Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Staff Service Medal First Class, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Republic of Vietnam Civic Actions Honor Medal 1st Class, and Phillipine Presidential Unit Citation.
While continuing as an Army Reservist, he received his Masters of Education from the University of Arizona and began his second career in 1975 as a Buena High School U.S. and World History teacher. History has always been one of his passions and he enjoyed sharing his knowledge with his students. Richard also had a passion for running and in 1976 he became the head coach for the newly created Buena Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams and the running coach for the Boys Track Team. He coached the Cross Country teams to numerous divisional championships, with many of his athletes going on to be successful college students and athletes. One of his proudest accomplishments was the success of the Girls Cross Country Team, taking runner-up in the Arizona State championships only two years after inception. During his years at Buena he supported numerous service clubs as the staff sponsor, including the Key, Keywanettes and Interact Clubs. In 1983, he married his second wife, fellow teacher and coach Sue Yoha. His discipline, dedication and persistence greatly impacted students at Buena for decades.
During his fifty plus years in Sierra Vista, Richard was also a very active member of the community. Some of his activities included (but were not limited to) being a founding member and head of the Thunder Mountain Running Club, a long-time member and President (1981and 1982) of the Rotary Club, and a long-time member and treasurer of the local Republican Party. After his retirement in the 1991 from Buena High School, he continued with his love of all things track and field, becoming a USATF track official and spending a number of years as the head track official for the state of Arizona. This also gave him the opportunity to attend and officiate at a number of Olympics. He was also a huge supporter of University of Arizona Basketball and the WNBA.
Richard will be remembered for contributing so much to the lives of others throughout his life; serving his country, being a teacher, coach, husband, father and grandfather.
He will be laid to rest on Monday December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (please arrive no later than 9:40 a.m.), at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 1300 South Buffalo Soldiers Trail. A Celebration of Life will be held afterwards at noon at the Latter Day Saints Church, 2100 East Yaqui Street.
