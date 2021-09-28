If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Richard Halteman, 76, of Sierra Vista, Arizona; formerly of Franconia, Pennsylvania passed away at his home on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Born in Norristown, Pennsylvania on July 13, 1944, he was a son of the late Elwood H and Miriam K (Moyer) Halteman. Rich spent his early years on the Halteman/Hackman farm in Franconia, which has been passed down through the family since the 1740’s.
Rich graduated from Pennridge High School in 1962 and Lansdale School of Business in 1964. He was employed by Provident National Bank, Sellersville, Pennsylvania until 1977. At that time, he began a 26 year career with Heston S Swartley Inc, Sellersville, Pennsylvania, a home heating oil and full service gas station company. There he advanced from data processing to Office Manager and then General Manager, with responsibility for the computer system and accounting for its four divisions, the last being a Indian Motorcycle dealership. He then spent four years at Bergey’s Auto, Franconia, Pennsylvania.
A car and drag race enthusiast, Rich was a NHRA member for over 50 years and attended the US Nationals in Indianapolis, Indiana more than 40 times. He raced his ‘64 Falcon Sprint in the late 60’s, receiving seven trophies. Other interests included trains, boats, the old west and reading. He loved being outdoors. Rich liked to travel and was always planning their future trips. His humor brought smiles and laughter to those he met.
Rich was a resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona since 2007. Here, he quickly joined the Monday Hikers appreciating the beauty of southern Arizona and making good friends. He enjoyed searching for new hikes and prepared their schedule for 10 years. Rich also volunteered as a horse handler at Canter for eight years.
Survivors are Sallie Halteman, his wife of 44 years, and sister Mildred (James) Maust of Souderton, Pennsylvania; along with nieces and a nephew. Rich was preceded in death by his parents and brother Leroy Halteman.