Richard Joseph Watson, 63

BENSON — Richard Joseph Watson “Joe”, 63, of Benson, Arizona, passed away on October 21, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Procession must arrive by 9:30 a.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 15950 N Luckett Road, Marana, Arizona 85653. Masks are required at the funeral service.
In honor of Joe, A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Hawg Ridin’ Fools Clubhouse in Mescal, Arizona. Family and friends are welcome with loving arms to attend both events.
Joe was born in Salinas, California to Richard Charles Watson and Mamie Lee Harrell on June 23, 1958. He married/divorced Lori Watson they had begun to raise three children together, two sons and a daughter. He joined the military at 17 years old. He worked for numerous labor jobs throughout his years such as carpentry, welding, mechanics, construction. He was an overall handyman. No job was too big for him to fix. He even had a security gig with the Rolling Stones. A master of many crafts. Joe was a veteran and served in the Marines and was awarded Rifle Marksman Badge, Pistol Sharpshooter Badge along with the Medal of Good Conduct. He was Honorably discharged in 1976.
He was a member of the Hawg Ridin’ Fools Motorcycle club. Although his most adored hobby was his bike he also loved to sell/collect knives, travel the states and catch fish. He lived life on his terms as a nomad and loved and followed the Lord with all he did.
Joe is preceded in death by his mother and father Richard C. Watson, Mamie L. Harrell. Siblings: Christopher Watson, Christine Sheldon, Michael “Mickey” Watson. Son-in-law Joshua L. Hayes and granddaughter Xyla R. Hayes.
Joe is survived by his girlfriend Iris Zyla. His step son Jason Mitchell, spouse Miranda Mitchell, son Mason Watson and daughter Delia Hayes. Many nieces and nephews. He has lots of loved family and friends near and far.
The family of Richard Joseph Watson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all for the love and support.