BENSON — Richard “Rick” Dennis Keys, 63 a resident of Arizona Legends RV Resort in Benson, Arizona passed away early Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Banner University Medical Center. Rick was awaiting a liver transplant at the time of his death.
Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth and father, Denton (Hazel) Keys.
Rick leaves his grieving husband, Jeffery Boggs of Benson, Arizona; his two fur babies Kelly and Peaches; daughter, Cheyenne; son, Ian; and granddaughters Madison and McKendra all of Tucson, Arizona. Rick also leaves five sisters Barbara (Kenneth) Hanks of Kentucky, Brenda (Henry) Green, Charlotte Cherry, Mary (Teresa) Keys all of Tennessee and Rosemary Green of Lakeland, Florida. Ricks many nieces and nephews also grieve his loss.
Rick was a quiet man, but when he spoke he spoke truth, love and kindness.
Rick worked in the hospitality industry as a night auditor and had been retired for the past 8 years where his time was spent in his workshop creating a whole world of miniatures, art, and a vast model car collection. Rick's forte was his skill and talent as a builder of custom doll houses and their furnishings which brought him national acclaim in the miniature clubs. He attended many shows and was a very successful vendor. His art and creations will live on and create a heartwarming legacy.
Per Rick's request cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Please consider organ donation.
