Richard ‘Rick’ John Imholte Jr., 59

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — On September 17, 2021, Richard “Rick” John Imholte Jr, loving father, son, uncle, and sibling quietly joined the Lord while surrounded by his family in Copperas Cove, Texas. Rick was born on December 2, 1961 in Frankfurt, Germany. He was part of a military family and lived in Europe for most of his childhood years. He graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1980.
He moved to Austin in 1980 where he was employed by Coca-Cola Bottling Co. for over 10 years, working as a distributor and sales representative. He spent the next 10 years with Diebolt & Company as lead maintenance and repair agent. Rick worked on ATMs for many years and had an uncanny ability to repair the hardest of jobs. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Rick. He loved to fix cars and was always happy to give a helping hand to anyone in need. He lived in Austin, Texas for most of his life prior to moving to Arizona in 2014. In Arizona, Rick successfully worked as a professional recruiter with ISC Consulting Group. He may have left Texas, but Texas never left him; Rick was a devoted fan of the Texas Longhorns (Hook ‘em) and watched every game with great enthusiasm. As a passionate bass fisherman, Rick fished every chance he got no matter where he was, even on golf courses! He loved a loud evening with friends and a cold beer in hand. Rick’s personality and sense of humor was contagious to everyone he met.
Rick is survived by his two sons, Matthew, and Joshua, who were his pride and joy; his parents Richard J. and Alice Imholte and Joanne Cossell of Copperas Cove, Texas; a brother, Clint Imholte of Sierra Vista, Arizona (Dawn); sister, Shelley Imholte of Austin; his loving dog (Jake) and many cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.