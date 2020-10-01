Richard “Rick” Ladd Condon, 57

PHOENIX — Richard “Rick” Ladd Condon was born on August 2, 1963 in Brunswick, Maine and passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday September 28, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Rick had lived in Arizona since 1977 and worked in the construction field for over 40 years. He worked in many different aspects of the construction industry, including for over 20 years as an integral part of his family’s business called Arizona Mobile Home Masters, and as a self-employed contractor installing windows, plumbing, and flooring and remodeling homes. Rick had a huge heart and would help anyone in need at any time. He was loved by many and will be missed by everyone he touched.
As a last act of his generous heart, he had chosen to be an organ donor and, as his life ended, he gave the gift of life and hope to strangers, exemplifying how loving and generous a person Rick was. Rick was an avid collector of Hot Wheels and Coins, always looking for the best and rarest of items. He loved spending time with his family and friends and always showed his loving support. Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Condon. He is survived by his son, Justin; his daughter, Savanah; three grandchildren, Justin Jr., Angelina, and Everleigh; five siblings, Donna Robinson (David), Tim (Kathi), Kevin (Michelle), Michelle Flower (Bill) and Julia (Greg); his father David Condon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would especially like to thank Patrick Mooney of Donor Network of Arizona and many ER and ICU staff of St. Joseph’s Hospital for the care and dignity shown to Rick and kindness and compassion shown to the family during this difficult time.
