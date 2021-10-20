Richard "Rick" Palmer, 72

SIERRA VISTA—Beloved by his family, extended family and friends, Rick Palmer was born on December 4, 1948 and passed away on October 12, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph K. and June E. Palmer, his sisters Judy and Linda, and his grandson William.

Rick is survived by his wife Elva Cantu, his children Ralph C. and June D. Palmer,

granddaughter Ivory (Cody) Iwertz, great granddaughter Teala, sisters Brenda and Buttons, as well as many other kids, grandkids and great grandkids whom he considered to be family.

A Vietnam Veteran, he proudly gave all he could when called upon. He will be greatly missed.

Internment will take place on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail in Sierra Vista. , Arizona 85635.

