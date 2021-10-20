Richard "Rick" Palmer, 72 Oct 20, 2021 Oct 20, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week Richard "Rick" Palmer, 72 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. SIERRA VISTA—Beloved by his family, extended family and friends, Rick Palmer was born on December 4, 1948 and passed away on October 12, 2021.He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph K. and June E. Palmer, his sisters Judy and Linda, and his grandson William.Rick is survived by his wife Elva Cantu, his children Ralph C. and June D. Palmer,granddaughter Ivory (Cody) Iwertz, great granddaughter Teala, sisters Brenda and Buttons, as well as many other kids, grandkids and great grandkids whom he considered to be family.A Vietnam Veteran, he proudly gave all he could when called upon. He will be greatly missed.Internment will take place on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail in Sierra Vista. , Arizona 85635. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rick Palmer Genealogy Military Ralph K. June Ivory Grandkid Teala Brenda Most Popular Megan Fox: It's very difficult to be a woman Everyday dining a special event at The Outside Inn Douglas teen accused of murder caught in Agua Prieta, police say Woman killed instantly in one-vehicle crash Bisbee cat hoarder is charged with animal cruelty, police say Emma Watson's Earthshot Prize gown upcycled from 10 Oxfam wedding dresses All residents at Bisbee mobile home park asked to vacate property Jason H. Anderson, 48 Man fatally shot in Mescal was son of murder victim, investigators say Bisbee 1000 celebrates 30 years Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Herald/Review Media Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists