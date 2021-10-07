Richard Samcho Bisol, 74

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Richard S. Bisol, 74, of Sierra Vista died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Banner-Gateway Medical Center. Richard, son of the late Herbert and Soon Hee (Choi) Bisol was born in Ewa Beach Hawaii on March 4, 1947.
Richard was raised in Ewa Beach and he was also educated there. Richard joined the United States Army in 1961 serving in the Vietnam War attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class, retiring in 1983. After his retirement he worked in the Human Relations Department in Saudi Arabia and on Fort Huachuca for 27 years.
Richard was an avid golfer and his favorite pastime was to enjoy a good round of golf. He has resided in Sierra Vista for 27 years and was a communicant of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Oleida (DeCastro) Bisol; three sons, Aaron, Richard, and Ivan; a daughter, Luana; a brother, Ernie Bisol; and a sister, Iris Park.
Visiting hours for Richard will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 2 to 5 pm at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. Family and friends are asked to meet on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive to Celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial for Richard at 1:30 pm. Military Honors will be held at St. Andrews following the Mass.
Burial will be private at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.