Richard W. Graeme III, 79

LIMA, PERU—Richard “Dick” William Graeme III left this world on June 2, 2021. Self-proclaimed S.O.B. (Son of Bisbee), Dick was born December 13,1941 and was an active collector of Bisbee minerals by the age of six. By his early teens, he had amassed a collection of minerals and was well-known to mineral dealers and other collectors as a source of specimens. In 1959 while looking for minerals in the Cole Mine, he collected a specimen that would later be recognized as a species new to science and would be named graemite in his honor. His passion for mineralogy led him to collect minerals that were not only aesthetically pleasing, but contributed to scientific research.
Dick went to work in the mines in 1960 as a “mucker” in the Campbell Mine, the lowest job underground and worked himself up to the position of miner. He said he looked around “and didn’t see any old guys” in the mine and decided to pursue a degree. He bid on a job as a motor-swamper, a straight graveyard position, to enable him to attend college during the day. He completed a BS in Geological Engineering in 1972 at the University of Arizona. The day after receiving his diploma, he was promoted to Resident Geologist of the Copper Queen Branch. With the closure of the Bisbee mines, Dick worked in a number of Western States and then moved abroad to work on developing mines in Ghana, Chile, Peru, Venezuela, and other countries. No matter where he was in the world, he continued to study its mineralogy, geology, and history while writing about all of these aspects and encouraging others to pursue Bisbee scientific research. After 55 consecutive years in the copper industry, much outside of the U.S. in senior management positions, he retired as Senior Vice President/CEO. Upon retirement, he continued to live in Lima, Peru with his beloved wife Ursula.
Dick was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Reidinger, father, Richard W. Graeme II, sister Janet Reidinger, and brother Jerry Graeme. He is survived by his wife Ursula, children, Jennifer Graeme (Bobby Wilson), Richard W. Graeme IV (Lisa), Douglas Graeme (Pam), Cherry Anne “Annie” Larkin (Vance), Tito Fernandini (Mariela), Luigi Fernandini (Heidy), and grandchildren Richard W. Graeme V, Joseph Lenahan, Ashley Breen, Lorenzo Fernandini, Alessandro Fernandini, Gianluca Fernandini, Sebastian Fernandini, Gabriel Fernandini and grandchildren in heart, Gaetano and Triana Zapata. Sisters, Ricci, Dawn, as well as twin brother and sister John and Joan. In addition, he leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and friends throughout the world.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, June 11 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Bisbee. He will be laid to rest with his maternal grandfather and Bisbee pioneer, Charles Keeler in Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor to the University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum or the St. Patrick’s Church Window Restoration Project.