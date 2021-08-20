Rick Hanna, 67

HUACHUCA CITY — Rick Hanna joined his brother and father in Heaven in the early afternoon on August 10, 2021 after a brief illness.
Ricky Lee Hanna was born to Jo Ann and Bernal Glenn Hanna on June 16, 1954 in Wenatchee, Washington. He was the youngest of two sons. He moved to Huachuca City, Arizona when he was four years old. He later moved to Carlsbad and then Williams, Arizona where he graduated from Williams High School in 1973. While in high school, Rick played the guitar and worked as a local radio DJ.
After High School he moved to Phoenix for a short time where he was a car salesman, then he moved back to Huachuca City. After returning to Huachuca City, Rick began working for Sierra Ready Mix, then George Brown as a heavy equipment operator and later worked for many years for Allison Rock & Sand / L. Sheldon & Co. In 2006, Rick established RLH Trucking where he continued to work in the gravel industry. Rick was known for helping those out around him in any way he possibly could. He was adamant about supporting local businesses and helping families.
In 1981, he married Doreen Bate and began a family. Among being a family man and business owner, he was also a caretaker for the Babacomari Ranch in Huachuca City. Here, he raised a family of four children: Dustin, Heather, Michael and Rick. Rick had a passion for hunting and fishing in which he shared with his children. After his father passed away in 2011, he made many trips to Tennessee with his kids and loved going to Graceland to see Elvis. He made sure he stopped at least once at the gift shop to bring family and friends Elvis memorabilia. He also enjoyed going to Nashville to see the Grand Ole Opry and the Grand Ole Opry Hotel. Rick always stopped at Bass Pro Shop in Memphis each time he traveled to Tennessee. He loved to fish on the Tennessee River and would haul one of his boats from Huachuca City to Tennessee each visit.
Rick remained involved in his children’s lives and inspired them to be great in life and always cared for those around them. Rick loved holidays and spending time with family. He was always especially excited for Thanksgiving and Christmas. He made sure his family had the biggest turkey to cook. At Christmas he always went out of his way to buy each of his children and grandchildren something really nice that he knew they would enjoy. Most of all though, Rick loved being a Papa to his grandkids. In his eyes they could do no wrong. He loved each and every one of them very much. Rick also enjoyed going out to eat with his family. He would call and check up on his kids daily just to make sure they were all okay. He was very sentimental where family was concerned and kept everything to remind him of the memories. Rick was a loving son, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Many who knew him, loved and treasured him. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his mother Jo Ann Mooney of Marlow Oklahoma, son Dustin of Huachuca City, daughter Heather (Ron) of Hereford, son Michael (Amanda) of Huachuca City, son Rick of Sierra Vista, ex-wife and friend Doreen, and seven grandchildren; Makenna, Rylan, Makenzie, Maddalyn, Kylie, Haylie and Bailey.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bernal Glenn Hanna (2011) and his brother Terry Glenn Hanna (2020). Although he is no longer here with us, the memories will remain forever in our hearts. The family would like to give special thanks to Richardson’s Benson Mortuary and Pastor Mike Wright with Sonoita Bible Church for all their help and support.
Services will be held at Sonoita Bible Church on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM.