Rick Roethle, 64

WILLCOX — Rick Roethle passed away at home in Willcox on October 3, 2020 at the age of 64. He was born in Durand, Wisconsin on January 20, 1956 to Edward J. and Imelda Ann (Wilson) Roethle. Rick served in the United States Army, was an avid golfer and loved to fish. He retired from both Phelps Dodge Mine and Freeport- McMoRan Mine. On July 31, 1975 in Wichita Falls, Texas he married his wife Celia Janis who survives him. His son Jeremy (Shiloh) Roethle of Boise, Idaho and daughter; Casey (Andy) Blymiller of Bagdad, Arizona along with grandson Lucas Blymiller also survive Rick. Surviving siblings are; Edward Roethle, Stephen Roethle, James (Tanya) Roethle, Michael (Linda) Roethle, Claudia (Keith) Duerinck, Mark (Kathy) Roethle, Anna Munns, Linda (Larry) Ganger, Margaret (Mark) Frauenfeld, Donna Gibson, Nancy Lindsey, Elizabeth (Jim) Dudley and Patrice (Dave) Bales. Preceding him in death was his parents and a brother Joey. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. NASCAR WOOOOO! You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
