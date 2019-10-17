Robert A. (Bob) Jones, 87

SIERRA VISTA—Robert passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 in Sierra Vista. He was born in Elwood, Indiana on June 10, 1932 to Alton and Pauline Jones. He attended grade school in Joplin, Missouri and Wyoming High School in Ohio. After graduation from Purdue University, he served in the Army for two years as part of the Chemical Corps. Robert was employed as a Human Resources Manager for companies in Galena, Illinois; Enterprise, Kansas; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He married the love of his life, Norma Pooley, on June 6, 1964 in Galena, Illinois. They shared over 55 years together.
Bob and Norma loved to travel, visiting all 50 states and most of Canada. They also enjoyed cruising. After retirement in 1989 Robert continued to volunteer for many organizations in Iowa and Sierra Vista.
As avid bird watchers, Robert and Norma migrated to Sierra Vista in 1994. They returned every winter until permanently moving to Sierra Vista in 2009 where Bob truly loved living.
Robert was known for his quick wit, generosity and infectious smile. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Norma; son David (Sharon) Jones and grandsons J.W. and Christopher of Sheridan, Arkansas; brother-in-law Dick Anderberg of Galena, Illinois; nieces and nephew in Texas and many cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday October 23, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sierra Lutheran Church on 101 N. Lenzner Avenue, Sierra Vista, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sierra Lutheran Church or to a charity of your choice.
