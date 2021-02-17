HEREFORD — Robert A. Stiteler, passed away January 31, 2021. Born April 10, 1927 in Egg Harbor, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by wife, Lois, sons, Robert Jr. and Mark Stiteler. Bob was a Navy veteran of WWII and Korean serving on USS Charles Roan, USS Glennon, and USS Saipan. Police career started in Providence, Rhode Island. Came to Arizona to join the Police Department in Phoenix, becoming Police Chief in Miami, Arizona, retiring from Casa Grande as fingerprint technician, winning the Blair Award in 1965. Retiring as a fingerprint consultant. Married Jane Boris in 1988, where they had a horse business.
Most Popular
-
Renovated St. Vincent de Paul thrift store welcomes public to 'reopening'
-
Longtime Douglas baseball coach resigns
-
Troy George Eadler, 45
-
Catherine Christine Maxine Bean, 23
-
County scores more doses of vaccine
-
Dutch Bros. Coffee coming to Sierra Vista
-
Colonel Smith eighth-grader takes county spelling bee title
-
City Council votes to get rid of RVs at manufactured home subdivision
-
Ochoa named interim coach at DHS
-
Sweet treat bakery finds success
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.