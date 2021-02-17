HEREFORD — Robert A. Stiteler, passed away January 31, 2021. Born April 10, 1927 in Egg Harbor, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by wife, Lois, sons, Robert Jr. and Mark Stiteler. Bob was a Navy veteran of WWII and Korean serving on USS Charles Roan, USS Glennon, and USS Saipan. Police career started in Providence, Rhode Island. Came to Arizona to join the Police Department in Phoenix, becoming Police Chief in Miami, Arizona, retiring from Casa Grande as fingerprint technician, winning the Blair Award in 1965. Retiring as a fingerprint consultant. Married Jane Boris in 1988, where they had a horse business.

